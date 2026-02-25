Maryland sheriffs push back on bill limiting cooperation with ICE enforcement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland sheriffs returned to Annapolis to oppose a bill that would limit their ability to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Clarence Lam, would stop local police from participating in immigration enforcement and from contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement about individuals in their custody who are in the country illegally. The bill would also allow undocumented individuals to seek financial compensation if its provisions are violated.

Lam, a Democrat representing Howard and Anne Arundel counties, said the bill is meant to build on previous action taken by the General Assembly.

"This bill is seeking to codify what the General Assembly had originally intended when we passed the 287G ban that our jails would not be used as the front door to the federal government's chaotic and oftentimes unlawful deportation pipeline," Lam said.

Sheriffs say the bill puts them at odds with federal law enforcement.

"My people cannot pick up the phone and call ICE, we cannot provide them with a list of arrestees every day, I cannot allow an ICE agent to walk into my building. What's wrong with this picture? Marylanders don't want this," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

The bill is facing push back from Democratic senators on the committee.

A separate piece of legislation would require local law enforcement to monitor ICE whenever they receive a tip that agents are working in the community.

"The states have an obligation to watch and make sure the federal government is doing that protection," University of Maryland law professor Michael Meyerson said.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said that oversight role is not realistic for local law enforcement.

"We have no jurisdiction to investigate federal law enforcement. Typically federal law enforcement comes in to investigate local law enforcement. So now they're putting us in a position where we're going to be at odds with local law enforcement," Lewis said.

Lewis said the legislative push has shaken his confidence in state leadership.

"I've lost all confidence in Annapolis," Lewis said.

Unlike the ban on 287(g) agreements, this legislation does not appear to have the same level of support heading into the committee process.

