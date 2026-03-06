BALTIMORE — Maryland senators are questioning the process energy companies follow to get supplemental transmission projects approved, amid growing constituent pressure over rising energy bills.

The scrutiny comes after a project in Port Covington ballooned from $100 million to $500 million in just six years. Most rate increases in the state are approved by the Public Service Commission, a state agency. Supplemental transmission projects, like the one in Port Covington, are approved federally.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says the process is robust and transparent.

Maryland senators question process for approving transmission projects

"So I wanted to make sure that it was clear that um there is a very robust open, transparent transparent process here in Maryland for review of work that we do here," John Frain, vice president of strategy and regulatory affairs at BGE, said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson questioned the cost increases in these specific cases.

"That those were initially at 373 million are now it escalated to 1.1 billion. That is an enormous jump," Ferguson said.

Amber Thomas, senior manager of transmission strategy at Exelon, defended the investments.

"With these breakers and transformers, they're more than 40 years, 50 years, 60 years old, and so these are prudent investments we want to make before these facilities actually fail," Thomas said.

Senator Ron Watson wanted to know about ratepayers getting their money back after a utility has spent money building a supplemental transmission project.

"When was the last time that happened and do you know the amounts per user uh what they received back?" Watson said.

Frain said the most recent settlement returned a limited amount to ratepayers.

"Latest transmission formula update there was a settlement reached for, I believe it was about a $500,000 refund," Frain said.

No decisions were made, but lawmakers are increasing the pressure on the companies responsible for keeping the lights on.

