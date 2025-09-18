Maryland Senator Van Hollen introduces NOPE Act to protect free speech after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

In the wake of Jimmy Kimmel getting pulled off TV, several Democratic lawmakers introduced a new bill to protect the right to free speech.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is one of the sponsors of the No Political Enemies, or NOPE, Act. He and the other sponsors say the goal is to protect people and groups from politically motivated attacks and prosecution from the federal government.

They say the bill is needed following Kimmel's indefinite suspension last night. The ABC talk show host claimed the Trump administration, right-wing media and the MAGA movement were trying to manipulate Charlie Kirk's alleged killer's motivations for political gain.

In a news conference this afternoon, Van Hollen says this case is quote "textbook First Amendment."

"We have to stand with those who stand up against illegal bullying by Donald Trump and his administration, because bullies, they try to pick people and organizations off one by one. Until there's no one left to stand up for anybody else," Van Hollen said.

In comments during a visit to England, President Trump says he's not bullying the talk show host or abusing free speech rights.

"Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk, and Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago, so, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent," Trump said.

Kimmel has yet to comment on the suspension. A spokesperson for the network has only said quote "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely."

