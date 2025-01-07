Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named new Baltimore County Executive

TOWSON, Md. — A new Baltimore County Executive has been chosen.

Maryland State Senator Katherine Klausmeier will replace now Congressman Johnny Olszewski.

The Baltimore County Council announced their selection Tuesday morning, following a two-month search.

Klausmeier will serve in office until the 2026 elections, which is the end of the current term.

The Council settled on Klausmeier after considering a dozen candidates.

A Baltimore native, Klausmeier has represented parts of Baltimore County in the Maryland General Assembly for nearly 30 years, first as a Delegate from 1995 to 2003, and then as a Senator from 2003 until now.

She was named President Pro Tempore of the State Senate in 2019-20.

Olszewski issued a statement endorsing Klausmeier.

“Senator Klausmeier is not only a lifelong friend, she is a dedicated and hard-working public servant – a leader who I know is more than up to the task ahead," said Olszewski. "I also know that she inherits an outstanding team that will ensure she hits the ground running. I look forward to partnering with her and all of our elected officials at the state and local level in my new role.”

The two worked together in the Maryland General Assembly from 2006 until 2015.

“My colleagues and I are very pleased to announce the selection of Senator Klausmeier as the next County Executive. Kathy’s experience in State Government, her reputation as a problem-solver who listens to constituents, and her leadership in the General Assembly bring qualities that will be needed for Baltimore County residents for the next two years and beyond,” said Baltimore Council Chairman Izzy Patoka.

The Council will formally vote on Klausmeier Tuesday at 3pm, at which time she will be officially sworn-in.

