Maryland Senate leaders share what's top of mind in 2026 session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Senators and delegates from across Maryland are heading back to Annapolis Wednesday for the 90-day legislative sprint, with a $1.5 billion budget deficit looming over every decision lawmakers will make.

How legislators choose to close that deficit will impact which services get cut and which taxes and fees go up.

Senate President Bill Ferguson says tax and fee increases aren't likely.

"I don't foresee us utilizing taxes or fees as a way to close the gap. We're going to do cost containment, we're going to cut where necessary but we're going to live within our means," Ferguson said.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey doesn't buy that, pointing back to Governor Wes Moore's statements last year.

"Last year he (Governor Moore) said there was a high bar for raising taxes and he hurdled right over that, instituted a brand new tax on the IT industry so we're very concerned about what he plans to do," Hershey said.

Republicans are focusing on affordability in their agenda.

"We're gonna talk about affordability, we're gonna talk about energy, we're going to talk about accountability of government," Hershey said.

"What Marylanders are most concerned about is the amount of money that they're paying not only for their government but also their goods and services."

Ferguson outlined plans for energy relief measures.

"We'll have immediate relief with rebates for Marylanders for the highest consumption months of the year in the winter and the summer," Ferguson said. "Then of course we're going to push to have more Maryland made energy that is cleaner than the energy we produce today."

Both the Senate President and Minority Leader don't want to see a bill to redistrict Maryland's congressional districts pass this session.

"We don't believe that it is in the best interest of Marylanders because it presents such a big risk of what could happen in the state of Maryland were we to try and redistrict mid cycle," Ferguson said.

"Again when you talk to most Marylanders they do not want to see mid-cycle redistricting. You know when you talk to Marylanders they want to see fairer maps, of course, everyone wants to see fairer maps," Hershey said.

The legislative session begins at noon Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.