Maryland Senate debates budget as end of session nears

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week from today, Maryland's legislature will adjourn.

Budget negotiations are going down to the wire as Republicans push for less tax and fee increases.

"Here's how we can balance this budget without the need for increased taxes and fees," said Senate Minority leader Steve Hershey, a Republican from the upper eastern shore.

In a rare early Monday session, the Senate considered both the budget and the Budget Reconciliation Financing Act, a coupled piece of legislation that makes changes needed to balance the budget.

Senator Paul Corderman proposed an amendment that would institute a number of changes Republicans say would eliminate the need for any increases.

"We cannot introduce the largest tax increase in the history of the state and at the same time talk about fixing the economy. The two just simply don't go together," said Senator Corderman, a Republican from Frederick and Washington Counties.

The bill would cut from things like medicaid, state employee raises, state agency hiring and require a 5% cut across the board.

Democrats pushed against it, saying it's against their values and goes too far too quick.

Particularly against a piece that would lower the income level needed to receive medicaid.

"Does the maker of the amendment realize that that affects 15,000 U.S. children in Maryland," said Senator Craig Zucker, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

"Yes, that have families, that have parents who should be caring for their children," said Corderman.

"But these are like low income, 15,000 Maryland children, U.S. children," said Zucker.

"These are families with incomes around $100,000. These are not orphans," said Corderman.

Republicans then proposed just a hiring freeze. It was shut down along with every other amendment they proposed.

"We have a plan, we have a way forward, and to me the cuts that are associated with this amendment are just too deep too quick," said Senator Guy Guzzone, a Democrat from Howard County.

It's not heading to the governor's desk just yet.

There are differences between the house and senate versions of the bill, forcing them into what's known as a conference committee.