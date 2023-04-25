Watch Now
Maryland schools compete in VEX Robotics World Championship

Kelly Swoope
Posted at 11:30 PM, Apr 24, 2023
BALTIMORE — Today, 15 schools across the state will travel to Dallas Texas to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.

Schools including Cross Country Elementary Middle School will have third to eighth graders competing in the competitions. The team- “The RoboEgales”- has already competed in the National Robotics competition in Iowa last month.

Tonight, schools in Baltimore City along with Anne Arundle, Baltimore, Cecil and Washington County will be in Dallas for the opening ceremony. Tonight’s Ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. with competitions beginning tomorrow at 9 in the morning. You can watch live here.

