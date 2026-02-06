Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland schools announce closures, early dismissals for Friday, Feb. 6

BALTIMORE — Maryland is expecting inclement weather and several areas schools have announced closures and early dismissals.

Here's what we have so far.

Baltimore County Public Schools: Closing two hours due to impending inclement weather. School and central administrative offices will remain open.

Carroll County Public Schools: Closing two hours early. All CCPS sponsored after-school activities will be canceled for this evening.

Frederick County Public Schools: Schools are closing two hours early. Offices will remain open.

Harford County Public Schools: Closing three hours early. There will be no PM early learners or learning together, no afterschool activities and afterschool daycare will have one hour for pickup.

This story will continue to be updated.

