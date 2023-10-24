Maryland School of the Blind holds reading parade for students

BALTIMORE — They're celebrating reading, getting into the clothes and costumes of their favorite characters.

On Tuesday the Maryland School for the Blind held a reading parade for their elementary school students.

Students got to dress up as either their favorite literary characters, or letters of the alphabet, parading across campus before staff members read aloud to the students.

Organizers say they hope this inspires students.

"I hope they walk away with a feeling of excitement about this year that they're going to grow as readers and that we're all in it together. We're a community of readers," said Dr. Kate Power, a reading specialist at the Maryland School for the Blind.

The school started the parade around 10 years ago and they hope it grows in the years to come.