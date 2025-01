It's going to be cold, we know, something you probably don't want to hear.

But with the cold, a lot of Maryland public school systems have announced delays for Wednesday, January 22.

Harford County, Carroll County, and Baltimore County Public Schools are among the few who have announced two-hour delays so far.

Baltimore City Schools said that all schools will be opening on time.

For updates on delays, click here.

Weather updates can be found here.