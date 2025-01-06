Maryland School closures for Tuesday, January 7

BALTIMORE — Maryland is in the middle of its first 2025 snow storm.

With winter storm watches in effect through 1am Tuesday, schools are already announcing a second day of closures.

Our team of meteorologists say a second batch of snow could begin sometime Monday evening.

Here's a general list of public school systems closed Tuesday:



Caroline County

Howard County

Frederick County

Anne Arundel County

Talbot County

Wicomico County

Prince George's County

Charles County

Montgomery County

Harford County

Check back here for the latest updates.