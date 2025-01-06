Watch Now
Maryland School closures for Tuesday, January 7

BALTIMORE — Maryland is in the middle of its first 2025 snow storm.

With winter storm watches in effect through 1am Tuesday, schools are already announcing a second day of closures.

Our team of meteorologists say a second batch of snow could begin sometime Monday evening.

Here's a general list of public school systems closed Tuesday:

  • Caroline County
  • Howard County
  • Frederick County
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Talbot County
  • Wicomico County
  • Prince George's County
  • Charles County
  • Montgomery County
  • Harford County

Check back here for the latest updates.

