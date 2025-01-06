Maryland School closures for Tuesday, January 7

BALTIMORE — Maryland is in the middle of its first 2025 snow storm.
With winter storm watches in effect through 1am Tuesday, schools are already announcing a second day of closures.
Our team of meteorologists say a second batch of snow could begin sometime Monday evening.
Here's a general list of public school systems closed Tuesday:
- Caroline County
- Howard County
- Frederick County
- Anne Arundel County
- Talbot County
- Wicomico County
- Prince George's County
- Charles County
- Montgomery County
- Harford County
Check back here for the latest updates.