Maryland School closures for Monday, January 6

BALTIMORE — With winter storm watches soon going into effect Maryland schools are already announcing Monday closures.

Our team of meteorologists expect snow to really begin picking up overnight.

"About 3-6 inches of snow is possible for northeast MD and 4-8 inches for much of the area. Totals could be a bit greater across the higher elevations depending on where the heavy band of snow sets up," said WMAR 2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels. "Regardless of if its 3-6 inches or 4-8 inches, it's going to be difficult for commuters on Monday morning and evening."

Here's a list of public school systems closed Monday:



Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Cecil County

Harford County

Check back here for the latest updates.