Maryland SBOE reports over 70% drop in teacher vacancies across last 4 years

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland's State Board of Education has announced an over 70% drop in the state's teacher vacancy rate over the last four years.

It's a result of substantial public education investment from Gov. Wes Moore and the General Assembly, a release reported Monday.

During the 2022-23 school year, vacancies were reported at over 2,100. This year, that number is at 572. In Anne Arundel County Public Schools alone, vacancies have dropped from 283 to 16.

“I want Maryland to have the best schools in the world, and that means every classroom must have a dedicated teacher ready to engage and mentor the next generation,” said Gov. Moore in the release. “Our administration has tackled barriers to entry and strategically invested to create opportunities for passionate educators to pursue their dream of teaching. We are proud of the historic progress we’ve made, and we won’t stop until every vacancy is filled to deliver the world class education our students deserve.”

Leaders say that multiple grants and programs have allowed for more training, higher pay, and strengthened teaching programs, all of which have helped improve teacher retention and recruitment.

This has also resulted in improved academic outcomes across Maryland. According to the release, the state ranked 3rd and 5th nationally in reading and math growth between 2022 and 2025.

