Maryland Republicans rip Governor Moore's plan to balance the budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's joint Republican Caucus ripped into Governor Wes Moore's budget.

"After a week of evaluation, this deal seems to be getting worse and worse for Marylanders," said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hershey, a Republican representing Caroline, Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties.

Saying it's not the beneficial deal for everyday Marylanders Moore makes it out to be.

"We've counted so far at least 18 tax and fee increases proposed," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, a Republican from Allegany County.

"There are 10 tax brackets in the governor's budget. Of those ten brackets, the tax rate was only lowered in one bracket," said Hershey.

Republicans took aim at Moore's plan to tax deliveries $0.75.

"Do you think Jeff Bezos is going to pay this $0.75, no, no Marylanders are going to be paying that. So we've just levied a $0.75 fee on probably everyone we know," said Delegate Jesse Pippy from Frederick County.

The majority of these lawmakers represent rural counties that aren't close enough to public transit to use it.

They pointed out the decline in the percentage of spending on roads and bridges while public transit gets a boost.

"They're paying into a system that doesn't give them a return. 20 years ago, $.50 on every dollar that was paid into the system was spent on infrastructure, roads, [and] bridges. That has now dwindled down to 22%," said Pippy.

So where do they want to see cuts? For starters, the Blueprint for Maryland's future.

The state's education funding plan that is getting more and more expensive.

"If the blueprint was not required spending what would the structural deficit be? The response was $700 million a year," said Hershey.

Republicans also said that some of the cuts are from the state not putting money into its rainy day fund.

"The cut doesn't mean we're cutting spending. The cut doesn't mean we're cutting programs, the cut doesn't mean we're cutting personal, the cut means we're going to stop saving for the rainy day," said Buckel.

"So mom and pop registration fee is going up, emission fee is doubling, there's no trade-in allowances, you're getting $0.75 on every online delivery. I mean, what are we doing? You're making Maryland more unaffordable," said Pippy.

Republicans are in the minority in Maryland.

If Democrats all agree on the budget they don't need a single republican vote to get it passed.