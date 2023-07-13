Maryland reports first heat related death of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday reported the year's first heat-related death.

Officials say the person is a 52-year-old man from Cecil County.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

Last year there were five heat related deaths recorded in the state.

From May through September the department monitors rising temperatures and conditions which can lead to heat related illness or death.

The most vulnerable populations include people under age 5 or over 65, and those on certain medications with chronic illnesses. Others who exercise and/or work outdoors are also at a higher risk.

Maryland residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time in the hot weather, even with the windows cracked.

Here are some other tips for dealing with the hot summer weather.



Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

For those in need of a cooling center, call 2-1-1.

More resources are available here.

