Maryland remembers those who lost their lives on 9/11

It's a day of remembrance, honoring the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The Hope and Peace Foundation helped honor some of the lives lost that day.

For the 10th year, they brought their 9/11 Rolling Memorial outside the Parkville Fire and Police Station.

There, first responders rang the bell a total of 424 times, one each for each first responder that died in the attacks

The president of the foundation says the memorial is more than never forgetting those who lost their lives.

"For us who witnessed 9/11, you know, we'll always remember. But there's 72 million Americans that weren't even born or are too young to remember. So our purpose is to educate and create educational programs to teach about, not of the evil that we witnessed, but of the best of humanity. The heroism and patriotism and unity and faith and compassion that we showed each other," said Chuck Fitz, president of the Hope and Peace Foundation.

The Rolling Memorial also has the names of each Marylander that died in the attacks, so they aren't forgotten by future generations.

Another event was held in Harford County.

There was a moment of silence and a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the victims of the September 11 attacks. Including the heroes who rushed to help.

"They responded to the extreme hatred with extraordinary love," said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. "So we gather here today in their memory, to give thanks and to draw inspiration for ourselves through our God inspired belief that no greater love hath any man that he should lay down his life for his friends."

Ladder trucks from Fallstown and Whiteford volunteer fire companies hoisted a giant American flag.