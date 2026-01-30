Maryland religious leaders, lawmakers condemn ICE actions ahead of planned protest

BALTIMORE — Religious leaders and Maryland lawmakers spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions during a news conference, calling the recent enforcement efforts incompatible with American values.

Hasan Hammad, a Baltimore native and president of the Islamic Society of Baltimore, referenced the Pledge of Allegiance during his remarks at the event, which took place ahead of a planned protest.

"I remember learning something that every one of us learned, which is what one nation under God indivisible with liberty you guys should all know justice for all, right?" Hammad said. "And so, watching what's been happening the past several months, I can't figure out how to let these two things mesh with one another. We're one nation under God. There's nothing, there's no faith that we have in this country or in the world that would allow for what's happening to our neighbors right now."

The religious leaders and Maryland lawmakers at the news conference also called for ICE reforms through the ongoing congressional budget process, as well as the removal of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

