BALTIMORE — For the first time in 2024, not just one but two tornadoes were recorded in Maryland.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes were in Garrett County on Saturday, May 11.

The first tornado lasted from 7:55-7:59 p.m. and the second one was from 8:09-8:18 p.m.

National Weather Service

Hundreds of trees snapped and were uprooted the National Weather Service said.

No injuries were reported from either one.