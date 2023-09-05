Maryland receives $8.7 million grant to modernize electric grid

BALTIMORE — Maryland is set to receive an $8.7 million Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant to help improve the resilience and reliability of the power grid.

According to state officials,grant funding will be used to invest in carbon-neutral energy technologies that can help the state meet greenhouse gas reduction goals.

It will also support workforce development for clean energy jobs.

This funding will enable communities to access affordable, reliable and clean electricity while helping deliver on the President's clean energy goals the energy department said.

This cohort of nine states and five tribes will receive a combined total of $125 million.

These grants will also help modernize the electric grid to reduce impacts of climate-driven extreme weather and natural disasters while also ensuring power sector reliability.

Since May, the Department of Energy has distributed more than $580.5 million in Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants due to the President's Investing in America Agenda.

