Maryland reacts after Key Bridge collapsed

BALTIMORE — Six people are currently missing after a large ship collided with the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight, sending the bridge tumbling into the Patapsco River.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 948-foot vessel lost power and struck a bridge support beam causing its collapse.

At the time of the crash, the bridge was undergoing construction, causing several workers to fall in the water.

Here's what people are saying:

For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all…🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 26, 2024

💜🙏🏾💜 My Heart Goes Out To Everyone Impacted #Baltimore — zay flowers (@ZayFlowers) March 26, 2024

Thoughts and prayers go out to the families who were affected by the tragedy in Baltimore. 💜 — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) March 26, 2024

Praying for those affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse🙏🏽 — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) March 26, 2024

GOVERNOR MOORE:

My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.



I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.



We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.



We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.



COMPTROLLER BROOKE LIERMAN:

“It is truly horrific to see reports of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning. I am praying for and thinking of all those people who were traveling on the bridge, as well as the crew of the cargo ship involved and their families.



“I am so grateful for the efforts of first responders from around the state assisting with the ongoing search for victims and survivors.



“I ask Marylanders to be alert as they make their way around the area today. My agency and I will work in partnership with the Moore-Miller Administration, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski during this state of emergency to support Marylanders and others impacted in any way we can.”

HOUSE REPUBLICANS:

“Like every Marylander, we watched with shock and horror the footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing into the Patapsco River. Our prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy. While this horrendous incident will require a full investigation, right now our focus must be on the victims, their families, and making sure they get the care and services they need. We must also take a moment to acknowledge the bravery of our heroic first responders currently working on rescue efforts.”



BALTIMORE CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT NICK MOSBY:

We are all shocked at the horrific scenes playing out at the Francis Scott Key Bridge.



As the morning comes and the reality of what we're facing becomes more apparent, I have the utmost confidence that Baltimore, our citizens and surroundings communities and jurisdictions will come together to support all those affected by this tragic event.



For now, we must pray for the victims and support our heroic first responders who are working to rescue and save lives.



The coming days and weeks will be difficult for everyone, but Baltimore will rise up to meet whatever challenges we shall face.



Let's pray for one another, exercise patience, and grace as we navigate this unspeakable tragedy.





MARYLAND BUSINESS COMMUNITY:

The business community in Maryland is deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early this morning. ﻿Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this devastating incident.



We express our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who are working tirelessly on search and rescue efforts.



This tragedy has and will continue to tremendously impact the families who have lost loved ones, those who were directly affected, as well as surrounding communities, residents and businesses. As the voice of Maryland's business community, we stand ready to support those affected in any way we can during this difficult time.



While the focus remains on the human impacts, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a critical transportation artery for our state. Its extended closure will inevitably disrupt commercial activities and supply chains. Understanding the monumental task ahead to recover from this tragedy and restore this vital transportation link, we urge all residents and businesses to exercise patience and make the necessary long-term adjustments to their daily routines, travel and operations.



In the face of such adversity, we must unite and support one another through this challenging period. The business community is committed to playing an active role in recovery efforts to help Maryland overcome this tragedy.



Our hearts go out to all those affected by this incident.

THIRU VIGNARAJAH:

“We rose this morning to learn of the horrific tragedy of the collapse of the Key Bridge. Let us start our day with prayers for those still missing and gratitude for the first responders who raced to locate and rescue them and are still at work. It was just last week that the Key Bridge celebrated its 47th anniversary of opening. But steel can be repaired and bridges can be rebuilt. It is the families of those directly affected who remain at the center of our prayers this morning. There is much to learn and much to do in the hours and months ahead. Our history teaches us that after tragedy we rebuild. We have done it before, and we will do it again. Again, may we pray for those in peril and remain hopeful for the sake of their loved ones.”

COMPTROLLER BILL HENRY:

"While this tragedy has far-reaching consequences for our region, today we focus on those most affected.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those injured and unaccounted for at this time.



Our office stands ready to ensure any and all fiscal and administrative processes that support our first responders and recovery efforts move smoothly."

SENATOR BEN CARDIN:

“The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge this morning is a horrific tragedy. I’m thankful for U.S. Coast Guard, Baltimore City Fire Department and all the first responders who are on the scene. We hope that casualties can be minimized as first responders urgently work on rescue and recovery efforts. Our prayers are with them and the families of all those affected by the accident.







“I’ve talked with President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who both assured me that they will make every federal resource available. The Coast Guard is actively participating in the search and rescue. I am also in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Baltimore District of the Army Corps of Engineers, who are working to get the channel open as quickly as possible. Local officials are working with federal officials to do everything we can to rapidly react to this tragedy.







“Our first priority is rescue. Next will be determining the most effective way to clear the channel reopen the Port of Baltimore, which is critically important to our commerce. At every stage, I’ll be working with Mayor Scott and Governor Moore and all of Team Maryland to make federal resources available to reopen the Port of Baltimore, redirect critical road traffic, and rebuild the Key Bridge as quickly as possible.





BALTIMORE ORIOLES

We will get through this together, Baltimore 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IzeTXfehgh — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2024

BALTIMORE RAVENS:

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/8O2y6wM4sF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 26, 2024

IMAN NETWORK:

The IMAN Action Network, a collective of Maryland Muslim organizations and mosques, extends its deepest condolences and unwavering solidarity to all those affected by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. In these trials, as we face profound sorrow and uncertainty, our prayers, thoughts, and hearts are with the victims, their families and the Baltimore community.





This calamity reminds us of the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who taught the importance of community support, empathy, and kindness during times of hardship. Let us come together, drawing strength from our faith and the bonds that unite us as a community, to support one another in healing and rebuilding. The IMAN Action Network is committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the City of Baltimore, offering our assistance and resources to help navigate the aftermath of this tragedy. We are reminded in the Holy Qur'an, 'Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease' (94:6). It is with this spirit of resilience and compassion that we approach the days ahead.





May Allah (SWT) grant patience to those grieving, swift recovery to those missing or injured, and strength to our city and all those affected. Together, let us demonstrate the strength and compassion that define our community in the face of adversity.





