Maryland police officer charged for allegedly attending college while on the clock

BALTIMORE — A Maryland Department of Health Police officer faces criminal charges.

Captain Astarte Hunt has been charged with two counts of Misconduct in Office and a solo count of Theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

According to the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office, Hunt attended college courses at UMBC while still on the clock, supposedly working.

This reportedly occurred between January and May of this year.

"Captain Hunt submitted time sheets indicating that she was working with MDHP, while she was attending college courses or completing related schoolwork," the State Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

At the same time, Hunt allegedly used her departmental vehicle to get to and from class, despite having no permission to do so.

Charging documents state Hunt covered up the activity by falsifying her mileage logs.

"Captain Hunt submitted the Mileage Log, indicating that the odometer reading on her vehicle did not change on Saturdays and Sundays, despite using the vehicle for personal reasons on those days," prosecutors wrote. "Captain Hunt included the odometer change into the following Monday's odometer reading to appear as if she drove those miles during her scheduled shift."

Hunt was next due in court on October 14, but the hearing's been canceled without explanation.