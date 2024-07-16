Watch Now
Maryland police departments send officers to help bolster security at RNC in Milwaukee

Scripps News is at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 16, 2024

BALTIMORE — It's been less than 72 hours since a gunman opened fire at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, nearly assassinating the nation's 45th President.

On Monday the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee, where Trump was officially nominated as the GOP's Presidential nominee.

Since the shooting, many security questions remain unanswered such as a motive and how the shooter even got within 200 yards of the former President.

While the historic tragedy remains under investigation, security measures have been bolstered for Trump, his newly appointed running mate, Senator JD Vance, and Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In preparation for the RNC, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued a request seeking security assistance from law enforcement agencies nationwide.

At least two in Maryland have responded, including the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Prince George's County Police Department.

Carroll County confirmed they deployed 15 deputies, while Prince George's County sent 20 officers to help.

The RNC runs through July 18, with Trump expected to speak on the final day.

