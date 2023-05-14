Maryland Opera announces free summer camp for high school students

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Opera summer camp is back!

The summer camp held for high school students helps to identify and nurture young singers with an interest in voice and opera.

The camp is set to run from July 10 to July 23. All sessions are held from 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.

At the end of the camp, a performance will be held on July 23 at 5pm at The Church of the Redeemer in North Baltimore.

Select campers will also be given an opportunity to sing at one of the Maryland Opera outdoor performances scheduled throughout the summer and fall at different locations throughout the state.

The camp is free and open to all students grades 9-12. 2023 graduates can also apply to be in the camp.

All applications should be submitted by June 10, 2023.

For more information on the camp, click here.