Maryland officials speak amid one-year anniversary of two Supreme Court rulings

BALTIMORE — On Saturday, two significant Supreme Court rulings, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson, marked their one-year anniversaries.

Here are what some Maryland officials are saying…

Governor Wes Moore on Dobbs v. Jackson:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson overturned nearly fifty years of precedent and created a detrimental impact on health care access for women around the country. In states where abortion bans are in effect, women experience worse health outcomes, delayed access to care, and unnecessary health complications, while reproductive health care providers face potential criminal consequences. These attacks on women and health care providers will not stand in Maryland. As long as I am governor, our state will be a safe haven for abortion access.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that access to reproductive health care is protected now and for generations to come. I am proud to stand in solidarity with other governors, lawmakers, advocates, and citizens across the nation in the unrelenting fight to ensure that women are able to make their own decisions about their health.”

​Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller on Dobbs v. Jackson​:

“In a year after the Supreme Court ripped away federal protections for women to have autonomy over their reproductive care, the Moore-Miller Administration has made one thing clear: Not in Maryland.

Since his very first day in office, Gov. Moore has freed up millions in funding for abortion providers and signed legislation that puts Maryland on a path to enshrining reproductive rights into the state's constitution. This administration will continue to fight to ensure that Maryland remains a safe haven for women to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health care.”

Attorney General Brown on Roe v. Wade

“One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a devastating blow to basic rights of Americans by overturning Roe v. Wade in an outrageous and harmful decision that stripped away the fundamental right of individuals to control their own healthcare decisions. This decision set us back 50 years as we continue to witness the erosion of reproductive rights in anti-choice states across the country. The decision increased risks to the health and well-being of people throughout the nation, and erected more barriers to pursuing socioeconomic opportunities, with a disproportionate impact on people of color and those in overburdened communities.

“Make no mistake - Maryland, and other states that recognize and value reproductive freedom, will continue to preserve the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare choices. I will always stand firm in protecting and defending these rights.”