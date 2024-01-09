Watch Now
Maryland National Guard staff sergeant killed in Middle River crash

175th Wing
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 09, 2024
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sergeant was killed in a crash last week.

On January 3, just before 10:00 p.m., Essex officers responded to a crash that happened near the 3000 block of Eastern Blvd.

Police say a Mazda CX-5 was coming out of a parking lot when it was struck by an Acura TL. The driver was identified as a 30-year-old Lacy O'Neill, a member of the Maryland Air National Guard since 2014.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

O'Neill worked as a security forces craftsman, where she was a drill status Guard member.

The driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation.

