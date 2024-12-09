Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland mother allegedly drowns infant daughter during bath

POLICE TAPE 07232023
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of her 3-month-old daughter in Montgomery County.

Mackenzie Colgan, the infant's mother, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, officials received a call from the victim's father claiming Colgan drowned their infant while giving the baby a bath.

The infant was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Major Crimes responded to the scene and during the investigation, Colgan was identified as the suspect.

The infant was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices