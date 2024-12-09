Maryland mother allegedly drowns infant daughter during bath

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of her 3-month-old daughter in Montgomery County.

Mackenzie Colgan, the infant's mother, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, officials received a call from the victim's father claiming Colgan drowned their infant while giving the baby a bath.

The infant was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Major Crimes responded to the scene and during the investigation, Colgan was identified as the suspect.

The infant was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to officially determine the cause and manner of death.