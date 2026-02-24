Maryland mom pushes bipartisan bills to protect kids with autism, adults with dementia who run away

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Shari Bailey knows the terror of a missing child who cannot call for help.

Her daughter Laila, who has autism and is non-verbal, bolted out the door while being watched by a nanny. The frantic phone call Bailey received left her panicked.

Maryland mom pushes bipartisan bills to protect kids with autism

"The world shattered in front of me and I thought what if Laila got hit by a car, what if Laila fell, what if she injured herself, what if we couldn't find her, what if she got human trafficked, I mean so many things [were] going through my mind," Bailey said.

Now, Bailey has brought together Democrats and Republicans in the Maryland General Assembly, pushing for a package of legislation aimed at protecting people who elope, a term used when someone with autism or dementia runs away.

Delegate Aaron Kaufman, a Montgomery County Democrat, is among those backing the effort.

"I'm quite confident that lives will be saved and Marylanders with disabilities can be part of the fabric of their communities but their safety is endured," Kaufman said.

The legislative package includes mandatory law enforcement training on how to interact with people with autism or dementia, as well as a bill that would make it easier for families to obtain tracking devices for children at risk of running away.

Senator Mike McKay, a Republican representing Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, said proper preparation can make a critical difference in how officers respond.

"With proper training, officers can recognize the signs, deescalate and more effectively respond in ways that are protecting both the individual and the officer," McKay said.

The legislation saw no opposition during today's hearings. Several of the bills are scheduled to be heard at a later date.

