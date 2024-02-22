Maryland misses deadline to mail over 100,000 property tax reassessment notices

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's that time of year when hundreds-of-thousands of Maryland property owners expect to receive tax reassessment notices in the mail.

In Maryland, property tax reassessments occur on a schedule every three years, which equates to about a third of each county each year.

To print and mail out these notices, the State uses a vendor called the League for People with Disabilities.

Normally, the annual notices are sent at the end of December. This year, the state claims the vendor experienced a processing error, causing approximately 107,000 notices to not be sent.

According to Maryland's State Department of Assessments & Taxation (SDAT), notices are required to be sent by January 30, a deadline which expired more than three weeks ago.

In response to an inquiry by WMAR-2 News, SDAT said the General Assembly is drafting new legislation allowing for a temporary extension.

"The legislation will ensure that the State reassessment can be completed fairly and accurately and that all appropriate revenues are collected," said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. "Every account in this group will receive a notice in the coming weeks and will be provided with the full 45-day timeframe for appealing the reassessment."

Higgs said property owners who were scheduled to receive a notice but haven't yet, can expect them to be mailed in the coming weeks.

It's unclear which areas of the state were most impacted.

