Maryland Mercedes owners could receive payment from settlement over emissions 'defeat devices'

BALTIMORE — Several States, including Maryland, have settled a lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz Group AG for nearly $150 million.

The company was accused of installing devices in approximately 211,000 diesel passenger vehicles that were capable of skirting state emissions testing.

As result states claimed the cars were responsible for releasing harmful pollution into the air, despite advertising them as environmentally friendly.

Affected vehicles were made between 2008 and 2016.

Under the settlement, Maryland will recoup more than $6.7 million. Of that, approximately 4,000 Maryland vehicle owners could receive some form of payout up to $2000, an extended warranty, and/or free repair.