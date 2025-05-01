Watch Now
Maryland man to serve 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple people on Baltimore cruise ship

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple people on a Baltimore cruise ship learned his fate Thursday.

Jalen Thomas Kelley, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

Kelley was convicted by a jury on December 12, 2024, after a two-week trial.

He was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and assault.

Evidence at trial had shown that between January 1 and January 2, 2023, Kelley forcibly raped and assaulted one of the victims aboard Carnival Legend.

The ship was scheduled to return to Baltimore on January 2.

Six other people also accused Kelley of sexual assault on separate occasions.

Following his prison sentence, Kelley will be on five years of supervised release.

