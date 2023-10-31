Maryland man that received pig heart transplant dies six weeks after surgery

BALTIMORE — The man that received the world's second genetically-modified pig heart transplant has died.

Lawrence Faucette, 58, received the transplant on September 20 and lived for nearly six weeks post surgery.

According to the University Maryland School of Medicine, Faucette was making good progress after the surgery by engaging in physical therapy and regaining his ability to walk.

Recently, his heart began to show signs of rejection, leading to his death.

“We mourn the loss of Mr. Faucette, a remarkable patient, scientist, Navy veteran, and family man who just wanted a little more time to spend with his loving wife, sons, and family,” Bartley P. Griffith MD, who surgically transplanted the pig heart, said.

Faucette initially came to the University of Maryland Medical Center as a patient on September 14, dealing with terminal heart disease.

Shortly before the surgery, his heart stopped and needed resuscitation according to hospital officials.

He was deemed ineligible for a traditional heart transplant due to his medical conditions, but was granted an emergency authorization by the FDA.

This approval process is when an experimental medical product is the only option available for a patient faced with a serious or life-threatening medical condition.

Ann Faucette, Lawrence's wife, provided the following statement:

Larry started this journey with an open mind and complete confidence in Dr. Griffith and his staff. He knew his time with us was short, and this was his last chance to do for others. He never imagined he would survive as long as he did, or provide as much data to the xenotransplant program. He was a man who was always thinking of others, especially myself and his two sons. The kindness and selfless acts of others were not unnoticed. Larry was consistently telling the nurses, support staff, and doctors how much he appreciated what they were doing for him. He was not only thinking about how this journey was helping to advance the xenotransplant program, but how it affected his family. An example is his last night when he was lying in the bed contemplating the end and worrying about his sister and if she had slept yet. Larry's family continues to be in awe of the man that he was and how he has shaped our lives. He can never be forgotten.



The family thanks the staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center for the care given to Larry and the support given to family members through their many days.



Larry's family would also like to thank David Bennett, Sr.’s, family for having the courage to be number one and the support they provided to us. We look forward to advancement and success in the field of xenotransplantation.





UMMC completed this surgery back in 2022 as well, making it the first successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart.