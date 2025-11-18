Maryland man faces 169 years in federal prison for mailing violent threats to dozens of Jewish organizations

BALTIMORE — A Garrett Park man has pleaded guilty to sending violent threats to 25 Jewish organizations and institutions throughout the country, including several in Maryland.

Clift Seferlis, 55, admitted to mailing at least 40 letters and at least two postcards to the Jewish entities such as synagogues, museums, community centers, schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses.

In his letters, Seferlis threatened to destroy buildings and physically injure people.

Federal prosecutors say the mailings were sent out between March 2024 and June 2025.

At least six letters were sent to addresses in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Hagerstown.

Seferlis faces a maximum of 169 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 16.