Maryland man accused of mailing threats to various Jewish organizations

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after allegedly mailing threatening communications to Jewish organizations, including one in Philadelphia.

From at least March 1, 2024, through the present, 55-year-old Clift Seferlis is accused of mailing numerous written threats.

Many of these letters threaten Jewish institutions and contain references to Gaza, Israel or events where Jewish people were killed or attacked.

Officials say the recipients might become victims of similar acts of violence.

One of the threats came from a typewritten letter and it was addressed to the attention of a person with the initials J.G.

The letter began, "Hello [J.]" and continued:

"I just wanted to say you are going to have to be more reliant than ever on your donors. But at some point that money too will become less and less.

The hatred toward you all, your [institution], and especially the nation of Israel is at an all time high and is only getting worse.

Do you – deep down – reallycare [sic] – really – about what is going on in Gaza?

Will it take something happening to your beloved [institution] to make that happen."

This institution received numerous messages since April 1, 2024, which contained a threat to physically destroy the building.

The letters referenced the building's "many big open windows," and a future need to "rebuild" the building following its destruction.

This case was investigated by FBI Philadelphia, with assistance from FBI Baltimore.