Maryland Lottery turns Eastern Shore man into millionaire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — A Dorchester County man turned a $20 instant ticket into $1 million after hitting big on the scratch-off.

“It was ticket number 1 on the roll,” the player said. He purchased the scratch-off while on a vehicle-shopping excursion to Salisbury.

The man and his friends started playing scratch-off games as a kid and enjoyed the hobby for years. He's won in the past, hitting for up to $500 on scratch-offs.

After winning, he's thinking about investing his money and starting a business.

He bought the million-dollar scratch-off at a Salisbury Quick Stop.