Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Lottery turns Eastern Shore man into millionaire

Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tetra Images
<p>Man scratching lottery card with coin</p>
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 12:24:51-04

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — A Dorchester County man turned a $20 instant ticket into $1 million after hitting big on the scratch-off.

“It was ticket number 1 on the roll,” the player said. He purchased the scratch-off while on a vehicle-shopping excursion to Salisbury.

The man and his friends started playing scratch-off games as a kid and enjoyed the hobby for years. He's won in the past, hitting for up to $500 on scratch-offs.

After winning, he's thinking about investing his money and starting a business.

He bought the million-dollar scratch-off at a Salisbury Quick Stop.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices