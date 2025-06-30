Maryland Lottery players continue raking in the dough, this time in Essex and Elkton

BALTIMORE — Maryland Lottery players continue rolling in the dough.

Last week three people won more than $8 million throughout the state.

On June 24 an Essex woman won a $5 million jackpot by playing its namesake $5,000,000 Fortune.

The $50 scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Back River Exxon gas station.

At first glance, the woman thought she'd won $50,000 and was content with that. Upon second review, she missed a couple zeroes.

She plans on buying a new home and cars for herself and daughter.

“She gets her Jeep. I get my Jeep," the woman told Lottery officials.

Luck spread over to Cecil County where a woman took home $1 million playing a Lucky 777 scratch-off.

That one was purchased from Acme Market at 101 Big Elk Mall in Elkton.

Not wanting to draw attention to herself, the anonymous winner says she plans on donating some of the money, while using the rest on travel and home improvements.

Last but not least, someone hit on a Gold Rush Progressive ticket at Mutt’s Liquors, on Indian Head Highway, in Prince George's County.

Whoever it is gets $2,041,396, but they've yet to claim their prize.

