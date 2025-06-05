Maryland leaders set to provide update on diesel spill Thursday morning

HARBOR EAST — This morning, Maryland leaders will give an update on the status of the ongoing response to the diesel fuel spill in Harbor East.

Wednesday, about 2,000 gallons of oil spilled in the harbor. Officials say a Johns Hopkins Hospital pipeline is the cause of the leak

Oil spill in Baltimore harbor occurred because of overfilled diesel tanks

The Coast Guard is overseeing cleanup efforts and is working with Tri-State Bird Rescue to monitor any wildlife impacted.

Responders have deployed pollution response equipment, including containment boom, and are actively working to remove all recoverable product from the waterway. Coast Guard personnel remain on scene monitoring cleanup activities to ensure compliance with federal environmental response standards and adequate protection of the environment.

They say the spill is contained in the marina at the South Central Avenue Bridge in Harbor East, in an area roughly 100 x 250 yards.

This morning's update is scheduled for 6 a.m.. This article will be updated with the latest information.

