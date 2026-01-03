Maryland leaders react to Trump's threat to 'run' Venezuela

BALTIMORE — The United States conducted a “large-scale strike” early Saturday in Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolás Maduro, flying him and his wife out of the country, President Donald Trump said.

Here's how Maryland leaders reacted to the strike.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume

"Donald Trump's illegal invasion of the sovereign country of Venezuela without military provocation should anger every American and every member of Congress. Trump was elected to run the United States, not Venezuela. With everyday people struggling to find a way to pay for increasing healthcare costs, higher grocery bills and home heating bills, we don't need a gangster President who spends time invading another country but refuses to take care of American problems first."

Senator Chris Van Hollen

“The American people did not ask for this act of war to bring about regime change in Venezuela – nor did Congress authorize it. President Trump has put our troops in harm’s way, and he has not provided a clear, fact-based rationale for these actions, nor the long-term strategy following these strikes. This Administration owes the American people and the Congress immediate answers. This act of war is a grave abuse of power by the President. The Trump Administration is repeating the worst mistakes of our past and endangering American lives – and their motive for doing so is a farce. Trump seized Maduro and his wife just weeks after he pardoned former Honduran President – and notorious convicted drug kingpin – Juan Orlando Hernández. Maduro is a dictator, but his regime did not pose the immediate threat necessary to warrant U.S. military action on foreign soil without Congressional approval. This is not about demolishing a dictatorship, as we’ve seen Trump cozy up to dictators around the world. This is about trying to grab Venezuela's oil for Trump's billionaire buddies. Congress must not abdicate its constitutional authority and allow control of the world’s most powerful military to fall into just one set of hands.”

U.S. Representative Andy Harris

"It’s about time someone stood up to the narcoterrorists who have been poisoning our youth for years while our government has turned a blind eye - thousands of innocent American lives will be saved by President Trump’s decision to seize and arrest Maduro."

U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski

“It is both possible, and indeed necessary, to oppose Nicolás Maduro’s corrupt and repressive rule while also challenging the legality of an unauthorized, violent, and reckless attack on a foreign nation. There is no question that Maduro was a dangerous leader, but by ignoring Congress — and by extension the American people — President Trump is once again operating outside the limits of the law and the Constitution, which clearly vests the power to authorize the use of force with Congress.

The hypocrisy of President Trump – purportedly targeting dictators while ignoring the laws of his own country – undermines America’s credibility abroad and risks dragging us into more destabilizing conflicts. The Trump warmongering gives dictators in China, Russia, and beyond the excuse they have been seeking to justify unilateral aggression against their neighbors.

The President has offered no clear or credible long-term strategy for Venezuela, which is why his comments that the U.S. “will run the country” are so deeply concerning. History reminds us that capturing a leader does not always end a conflict or secure a lasting peace. In some cases, especially without a stabilization plan, it serves instead to escalate conflict and cause more human suffering.

Congress must conduct extensive oversight and demand a lawful and clear strategy for what comes next — one that supports democracy and stability for the Venezuelan people while also safeguarding American interests.”

Congressman Glenn Ivey

“I oppose the United States attempting to run another country and I am even more opposed to putting American boots on the ground in Venezuela for oil. The Trump administration has no coherent plan for Venezuela and no credible justification for taking over a sovereign country.

At home, families are already struggling with rising health care costs and higher grocery prices—clear evidence that the Trump administration is doing a bad job running America. Trying to run Venezuela at the same time is a recipe for disaster and risks dragging our country into yet another costly, open-ended quagmire. We should focus on lowering costs for American families and pursuing diplomacy, not repeating the mistakes of the past.”

