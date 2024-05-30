Maryland leaders react to Trump verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday evening of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

We're rounding up how Maryland's leaders reacted.

Representative Andy Harris is the only Republican currently in the Maryland Congressional delegation.

Today’s verdict is a travesty of justice and a blatant attempt by the Biden Justice Department to jail a political opponent in the middle of an election year.



I stand with President Trump in his fight to defeat the political persecution that is turning our justice system into a… — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) May 30, 2024

Democratic nominee for Senate and current Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also weighed in.

Today, the leader of the Republican Party was found guilty on all 34 counts. As a former Prosecutor, I have the utmost respect for our justice system and the rule of law. The jury has spoken. Nobody is above the law. — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 30, 2024

Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement on social media, "Everyone is entitled to due process, and Donald Trump had his. This guilty verdict and the many ongoing criminal cases against Trump make it clear to the world: in the United States, no one is above the law."

When it was announced that a verdict was coming, former Governor and current Republican nominee for Senate Larry Hogan posted the following.