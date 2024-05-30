Watch Now
Maryland leaders react to Trump verdict

Alex Brandon/AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 6:13 PM, May 30, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday evening of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

We're rounding up how Maryland's leaders reacted.

Representative Andy Harris is the only Republican currently in the Maryland Congressional delegation.

Democratic nominee for Senate and current Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also weighed in.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement on social media, "Everyone is entitled to due process, and Donald Trump had his. This guilty verdict and the many ongoing criminal cases against Trump make it clear to the world: in the United States, no one is above the law."

When it was announced that a verdict was coming, former Governor and current Republican nominee for Senate Larry Hogan posted the following.

