Maryland leaders react to Trump verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday evening of 34 counts of falsifying business records.
We're rounding up how Maryland's leaders reacted.
Representative Andy Harris is the only Republican currently in the Maryland Congressional delegation.
Today’s verdict is a travesty of justice and a blatant attempt by the Biden Justice Department to jail a political opponent in the middle of an election year.— Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) May 30, 2024
I stand with President Trump in his fight to defeat the political persecution that is turning our justice system into a…
Democratic nominee for Senate and current Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also weighed in.
Today, the leader of the Republican Party was found guilty on all 34 counts. As a former Prosecutor, I have the utmost respect for our justice system and the rule of law. The jury has spoken. Nobody is above the law.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 30, 2024
Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement on social media, "Everyone is entitled to due process, and Donald Trump had his. This guilty verdict and the many ongoing criminal cases against Trump make it clear to the world: in the United States, no one is above the law."
When it was announced that a verdict was coming, former Governor and current Republican nominee for Senate Larry Hogan posted the following.
Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation…— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 30, 2024