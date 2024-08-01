Maryland leaders react to release of American citizens held in Russian prisons

With the historic prisoner swap underway freeing three American citizens from Russian prisons among others, Maryland leaders spoke about the move.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, called the deal " a welcome end to a searing nightmare."

"The return of American citizens Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva marks a welcome end to a searing nightmare for them and their loved ones. Their freedom, secured through the tireless advocacy of their families and the diplomatic efforts of President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens, highlights the power of unwavering dedication and stands as a testament to our nation’s enduring commitment to its citizens. These Americans should never have endured the hardships imposed on them by the Kremlin, but thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration and their families, including Paul’s sister Elizabeth, Evan’s parents Ella and Mikhail, and Alsu’s husband Pavel, their ordeal has finally come to an end. I urge all Americans considering travel to Russia, especially dual nationals, to learn from the experiences of these wrongfully detained Americans and avoid traveling to Russia. We also need to collectively work to deter rogue regimes from detaining Americans."



-U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Prince George's County Executive and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Angela Alsobrooks also released a statement through her campaign.

“Welcome home Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan!

Paul spent five years and Evan 16 months wrongfully detained in Russia. The Biden-Harris Administration has secured their release, and they will finally be coming home to their families and loved ones. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their steadfast commitment to their release. We must continue working to bring home all wrongfully detained Americans.

While we celebrate, today also stands as a stark reminder of the preciousness of our American democracy – to live freely, express our beliefs without fear, and maintain our Constitutional freedoms we often take for granted – of the press, speech, assembly, religion. Evan was detained for simply doing his job as a reporter. Freedom of the press is critical to our democracy, and to maintain this democracy we hold dear, we must take politicians at their word when they threaten dictatorship and chaos. We must practice our most fundamental right: the right to the ballot box - and make sure our friends and family vote too.

As Ben Franklin said upon exiting the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and President Joe Biden reminded us last week: America is ‘a republic, if you can keep it.’ We must keep it.”



-Angela Alsobrooks, candidate for U.S. Senate

Former Governor and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Larry Hogan posted his statement on social media.

This is great news for our entire nation — I’m so glad to see wrongfully detained prisoners Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan freed from Russian captivity. https://t.co/1CPbyZFzGC — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 1, 2024

This story will be updated with additional statements from Maryland leaders as they are released.