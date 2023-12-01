Watch Now
Maryland leaders react to former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's death

Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93
Posted at 4:14 PM, Dec 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers and local leaders reacted to the death of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Friday.

She was the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Representative John Sarbanes posted to social media, "As the first woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor shattered glass ceilings and established a precedent for generations of women in law. May we all strive to emulate her work ethic and devotion to public service."

