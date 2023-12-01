Maryland leaders react to former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's death

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers and local leaders reacted to the death of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Friday.
She was the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
Representative John Sarbanes posted to social media, "As the first woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor shattered glass ceilings and established a precedent for generations of women in law. May we all strive to emulate her work ethic and devotion to public service."
Sandra Day O'Connor was a trailblazing jurist who made history as the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She inspired a generation of women to pursue careers in law — and our country is better off for it.
It's never easy being the first -- let alone the first woman on the Supreme Court -- but Sandra Day O'Connor more than met that challenge with grace, empathy, and fairness. Today, let's celebrate her legacy by recognizing the good in one another, and ourselves.
State's Attorney Issues Statement on the Death of Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor
I join the nation in mourning a trailblazer of great principle, intellect, and reverence for our Constitution and our Democracy: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
See here for my full statement:
My thoughts are with Justice O'Connor's family and loved ones during this difficult time.