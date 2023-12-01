Maryland leaders react to former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's death

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers and local leaders reacted to the death of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Friday.

She was the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Representative John Sarbanes posted to social media, "As the first woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor shattered glass ceilings and established a precedent for generations of women in law. May we all strive to emulate her work ethic and devotion to public service."

Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazing jurist who made history as the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She inspired a generation of women to pursue careers in law — and our country is better off for it.



My thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 1, 2023

It's never easy being the first -- let alone the first woman on the Supreme Court -- but Sandra Day O'Connor more than met that challenge with grace, empathy, and fairness. Today, let's celebrate her legacy by recognizing the good in one another, and ourselves. pic.twitter.com/n9rBU1JILW — Rep. Glenn Ivey (@RepGlennIvey) December 1, 2023

State's Attorney Issues Statement on the Death of Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor pic.twitter.com/xUNrGwnfOK — Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office (@BaltimoreSAO) December 1, 2023

I join the nation in mourning a trailblazer of great principle, intellect, and reverence for our Constitution and our Democracy: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

See here for my full statement: https://t.co/BwQkerFAVX pic.twitter.com/lvG2CpbJdv — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) December 1, 2023