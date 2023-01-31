Baltimore leaders propose new task force to make management of water easier

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Water, it's one of the most basic human rights but one of the most complicated to manage.

Now Baltimore City and County are coming together to make the management of their water easier.

Mayor Brandon Scott with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and numerous state senators and house delegates proposed a task force on Baltimore Regional water and wastewater on Tuesday.

The task force, made of a mix of city, county, and state appointed members would review and modernize all legislation regarding the region's water, some of which is now 50-years-old.

"Water is a human right and simply providing access to water isn't enough, it is our obligation to put legislation in place that gives our residents access to long-term quality service while protecting one of their most basic needs," Mayor Scott said.

The region's water assets serve almost 2 million people.

The proposal is emergency legislation and would take effect after it's approved by the general assembly and the governor.