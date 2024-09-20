Maryland leaders, U.S. Navy unveil the USS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — From the Constellation anchored at the Inner Harbor to the Battle of Baltimore that inspired America's national anthem, Baltimore's history is tied to the water.

So, it's only fitting that Baltimore is represented in the U.S. Navy.

On Friday, the U.S. Navy announced one of their upcoming nuclear submarines will be named the USS Baltimore.

The latest sub to bear the name won't see the water for quite some time.

"I'll be proud to know it will be the best submarine our country's ever made, beautiful and deadly. It won't be built overnight, but it will be built to last. A quarter of a century from now, in 2049, and long beyond, the USS Baltimore will still be standing guard out on patrol," said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

It'll be the sixth naval vessel to carry the city's name.

The last one, also a submarine, was decommissioned in 1998.