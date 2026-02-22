Maryland leaders join Muslim community to recognize start of Ramadan

Maryland leaders joined local Muslim community members to mark the beginning of Ramadan, emphasizing unity and shared values during challenging times.

Governor Wes Moore issued a proclamation recognizing the sacred month.

Imam Talib Abdus Samad explained that Ramadan involves fasting from dawn to sunset as "a discipline of the soul" aimed at spiritual development and growing compassion for the less fortunate.

Moira McGuire from the Islamic Society of Annapolis highlighted the community aspect of the holy month, noting that families and neighbors gather nightly to break their fast together for 30 days.

"At a time where people are expressing feelings of loneliness and social isolation, the fact that we come together for 30 days is such a powerful thing," McGuire said.

Community leaders emphasized that Ramadan pushes Muslims to "give more, care more and stand up more" for those experiencing daily struggles with hunger and insecurity.

Several congressional offices also provided citations recognizing the Muslim community, including representatives from Howard County, Baltimore County, and throughout Maryland.

The ceremony coincides with many Christian Americans also observing Lent, creating what organizers called a shared season of reflection and devotion.

