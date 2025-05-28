Maryland leaders honor civil rights icon Congressman Parren J. Mitchell

Maryland officials gathered to pay tribute to Congressman Parren J. Mitchell, celebrating his legacy as a civil rights pioneer and trailblazer in American politics.

Governor Wes Moore and other leaders spoke about Mitchell's significant impact, highlighting his fight for justice and equality, as well as the historic investments made under his administration. These included over $1 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and support for over 2,000 new Black homeowners.

The ceremony featured citations from the Governor's office, Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Anne Arundel County, all recognizing Mitchell's groundbreaking work and enduring influence.

"I wanna commend the governor. I wanna commend every single soul who had anything to do with this unveiling. It is so appropriate. It is so needed. I've been waiting for this moment where we give, give, let's give credit where credit is due," said an attendee at the ceremony.

Although Mitchell passed away in 2007, today's tributes demonstrate that his legacy continues to shape Maryland and the nation.

