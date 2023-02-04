Maryland leaders gathered together for public safety forum

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joined Governor Wes Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, State's Attorney Ivan Bates to discuss public safety strategy and partnership moving forward.

"It is important for us — especially as elected officials — to have candid conversations like this to share perspectives, exchange resources and create solutions that will benefit our residents right now and for generations to come,” said Scott.

This was the first time these leaders came together as a group to connect law enforcement agencies and justice system components with the goal of improving public safety outcomes for city residents.

The leaders discussed their respective roles in the criminal justice system. They also touched on the types of interventions needed in certain communities.

“We should not rely solely on investigating and prosecuting our way to safer neighborhoods. We must invest in juvenile diversionary programs to address the underlying needs and challenges that our communities face," Attorney General Brown explained.

This forum provided an intimate space for leaders to address concerns, hold one another accountable and strategize on how to sustain these critical partnerships in order to reduce violent crime.