Maryland leaders celebrate 'Bike to Work Day'

Posted at 5:51 PM, May 19, 2023
BALTIMORE — Ditch the car keys and grab a helmet instead, today is bike to work day.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and other officials took part in a ride to city hall this morning.

City and state officials also highlighted the biking expansions Baltimore has made.

That includes adding more bike share kiosks and installing 29 bike racks near different transit stations.

The mayor says the next step is completing the Greenway Trail Network.

"We have over 273 miles of cycling facilities in the city. But the Greenway Trail will create a 35 mile loop that directly links more than 75 Baltimore City neighborhoods. This network will connect the city's most popular destination through bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure designed as public park space," said Scott.

That trail is almost done.

Of the 35 miles, only 10 have yet to be built.

