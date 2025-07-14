Maryland leaders call for Trump admin to fill lifeguard positions at Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. — U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen are calling for the Trump administration to fill lifeguard positions at Assateague Island.

Those positions were left vacant following President Trump's federal hiring freeze and firings of National Park Service employees, per the senators.

The senators say instead of hiring new lifeguards, the Trump administration is relying solely on support from state and local emergency responders "who are already stretched thin to keep beachgoers safe."

Back in February, Scripps News Group reported that roughly 1,000 National Park Service employees lost their jobs as part of layoffs.

Democrats opposed and criticized the cuts, while some Republicans called them necessary to reduce what they would describe as "wasteful spending."

READ MORE: US national parks brace for record visitation amid mass federal layoffs

Both Senators Alsobrooks and Van Hollen wrote a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and NPS Acting Director Jessica Bowron outlining public safety concerns around the lack of lifeguard staffing at Assateague Island.

The letter states that having sufficient lifeguard staffing is critical given Assateague's visitation rate, especially in the summer months, and with the possibility of hazardous conditions such as rip currents.

The full letter from the senators can be read below: