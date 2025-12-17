Maryland lawmakers to create Reparations Commission after overriding Governor's veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland General Assembly this week overrode Governor Wes Moore's veto that would have nixed plans for a Reparations Commission.

Last session the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland spearheaded efforts to create the commission.

The commission would be unpaid and made up of several individuals including lawmakers, HBCU representatives, and state agency heads.

Their job would be to study and recommend "appropriate benefits to be made to individuals whose ancestors were enslaved in the State or were impacted by certain inequitable government policies."

The commission would be tasked with submitting a preliminary report by January 1, 2027, and a final report by November 1, 2027.

Some of the reparations to be considered include statements of apology, financial compensation, property tax rebates, social service assistance, licensing and permit fee waivers, home down payment assistance, business incentives, child care costs, debt forgiveness, and college tuition.

While the bill doesn't specify who would pay for reparations, or how, it mentions potential funding sources such as "private businesses and organizations in the State that have benefited from the institution of slavery or inequitable government policies."

As for immediate costs, lawmakers estimate hiring one contractual staffer to handle the commission's work at an annual salary of $54,500 through the end of fiscal year 2028.

"This landmark action establishes a rigorous and comprehensive plan for reparations and marks Maryland’s first-ever step toward reparations," the Caucus said in a statement. "At a time of growing attacks on diversity and equity, today’s action reaffirms our shared commitment to truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders."