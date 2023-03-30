Maryland lawmakers react to Donald Trump's indictment

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump and Maryland lawmakers took to social media to share their thoughts.

Lawmakers were saying things like "no one is above the law."

State Delegate Joe Vogel took to Twitter to react to the indictment.

The rule of law in this country must apply equally to everyone — regardless of wealth or power.



It’s a basic principle of democracy. No one is above the law. — Joe Vogel (@JoeVogel_) March 30, 2023

Congressman Glenn Ivey, representing Maryland's 4th District, also took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

Looks like Jim Jordan's illegal attempt to intimidate @ManhattanDA and the grand jury fell flat.



Congressman David Trone also released the following statement:

“In a true democracy, no one is above the law. For the last two years, our democracy has been tested. We’ve lived through a violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol Building. We’ve worked to safeguard the integrity of our centuries-old election system. And we’ve made efforts to ensure the powerful are held to account and that our justice system upholds the fundamental principles of our Constitution.







“Today, nothing changes.







“If former President Trump is guilty of the charges the grand jury indicted him on, he – like any other American – must be held accountable. I urge everyone – regardless of party – to remain peaceful and allow our legal system to operate as intended, without the threat of violence. We are a nation of laws, and as this case unfolds I urge Americans to trust the process rather than undermine it.







“Democracy takes work, and it will take all of us – together – to protect and preserve it.”





The exact charges in the indictment aren't entirely clear at the time of this writing, what is known is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress.

The indictment comes as Trump is launching his 2024 election bid.