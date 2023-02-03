Maryland lawmakers propose task force to study long ER wait times

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With COVID, Flu and RSV continuing to overwhelm hospitals, Maryland lawmakers are looking to tackle ongoing issues concerning long emergency room wait times.

A group of State Senators and Delegates are proposing the creation of a task force to assess the problem and study ways to solve it.

Last February a study found that Maryland had the longest hospital wait time for any state at 228 minutes, only behind D.C. and Puerto Rico.

MORE: Maryland has longest hospital wait times of any state, study finds

The task force would be required to report its findings and recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly by January 1, 2024.

The bill has gone through a first reading in each legislative chamber and is currently being referred to their respective committees for further review.

SEE ALSO: Packed ERs create longer wait times, nurse fatigue

